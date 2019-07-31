Clear
StormTeam 3: Summer temps coming back to start August

Highs go back into the 80s to end the week

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

A slow stream of moisture will be ushered into the area with climbing dew points into the muggier territory. This won't mean chances of rain or storms necessarily, however, you'll notice it each day getting a little more sticky. Along with this trend, temps will climb back above average through the end of the week and weekend into the 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with diurnal clouds driven from daytime heating. Nights may see patchy fog depending upon if the winds can lighten up enough. High pressure, which is dominating our region now, will crawl to the southeast over the weekend opening the door for a cold front early next week and the potential for storms. Until then, it will be rather quiet in the rain department with 10 of the last 11 days not seeing rain.

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear
Lows: Around
Winds: Calm

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking a very nice summer week
