Photo Gallery 1 Images
A slow stream of moisture will be ushered into the area with climbing dew points into the muggier territory. This won't mean chances of rain or storms necessarily, however, you'll notice it each day getting a little more sticky. Along with this trend, temps will climb back above average through the end of the week and weekend into the 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with diurnal clouds driven from daytime heating. Nights may see patchy fog depending upon if the winds can lighten up enough. High pressure, which is dominating our region now, will crawl to the southeast over the weekend opening the door for a cold front early next week and the potential for storms. Until then, it will be rather quiet in the rain department with 10 of the last 11 days not seeing rain.
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear
Lows: Around
Winds: Calm
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Summer temps coming back to start August
- StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives
- StormTeam 3: Temps Steadily Rising and Storm Chances Returning
- Coming up: Wind chill temps could reach 50-below this week
- 70-plus hour stretch of negative temps comes to an end
- StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday and will stick around
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a very soggy start to July
- Area schools starting to plan summer lunch programs
- Coming back to campus and being safe
- Storm Team 3: Summer is finally coming for us