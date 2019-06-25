StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday

Photo Gallery 4 Images
It begins! Finally, summer is back!
Beginning Tuesday morning, a stubborn cold front will move out, allowing higher pressure to slide in from the west.
This higher pressure will clear out clouds and welcome back abundant sunshine not only for the day but all through the daytime hours of Wednesday.
To go along with the sun, warm and wet southwestern air will begin to pour in. Although Tuesday will not feel as sticky, Wednesday and the following days will feature quickly rising dew points and thus rising humidity.
By the weekend, dew points will rise into the lower 70s - that's downright tropical!! Before that, chances for showers and storms headline the midweek (yes, the return of summer also means the return of summer storms).
Starting Wednesday night and through Thursday, rain returns to the forecast. As of now, we're sitting under a marginal risk for severe development with the main threats sounding familiar - large hail (~1") and damaging gusts (50-60+ mph). Wednesday, I'll dive in deeper when it comes to the severe threat. For now, enjoy the great summertime weather!
