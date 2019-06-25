Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday

Summer is making a triumphant return Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warming temps

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 5:25 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 6:23 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 4 Images

It begins! Finally, summer is back!

Beginning Tuesday morning, a stubborn cold front will move out, allowing higher pressure to slide in from the west.

This higher pressure will clear out clouds and welcome back abundant sunshine not only for the day but all through the daytime hours of Wednesday.

To go along with the sun, warm and wet southwestern air will begin to pour in. Although Tuesday will not feel as sticky, Wednesday and the following days will feature quickly rising dew points and thus rising humidity.

By the weekend, dew points will rise into the lower 70s - that's downright tropical!! Before that, chances for showers and storms headline the midweek (yes, the return of summer also means the return of summer storms).

Starting Wednesday night and through Thursday, rain returns to the forecast. As of now, we're sitting under a marginal risk for severe development with the main threats sounding familiar - large hail (~1") and damaging gusts (50-60+ mph). Wednesday, I'll dive in deeper when it comes to the severe threat. For now, enjoy the great summertime weather!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a much needed summer warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday

Image

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

Image

North Grand building sells for $1

Image

What's next for the North Precinct?

Image

Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

Image

Firefighters lifesaving awards

Image

Accidental cell phone calls to 911

Image

What do we do about the skyways?

Image

PTSD Awareness Month

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/24

Community Events