StormTeam 3: Summer or Fall?! Tracking a Warm Week

Astronomical Fall officially starts on Tuesday, but lately it's been hard to believe it! Temperatures have soared above the average starting off this new work week.

Normal values across our area hover around the 70-degree mark, but Monday saw highs several degrees above that, with even higher values expected over the next several days. Is this odd?

Not necessarily. Record values around this time of the year are in the 90s meaning we've certainly had much warmer starts to the fall season in the past. Transitional periods from season to season have always been a roller coaster across the Midwest and this week's warm temps, followed by a next week cool down, make things no different for 2020!