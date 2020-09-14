StormTeam 3: Summer-like weather early this week.

Last week was chilly, and now this week is ... sweaty?

Temperatures Monday will climb into the mid to upper 70s amid mostly sunny skies.

Temps will climb even more on Tuesday as winds out of the south at 20mph push temps towards 80 degrees! Be sure to enjoy the summer-like weather, because it doesn't last long.

Thursday and Friday bring high temps near 60 degrees after a cold front dives through the area late Wednesday.

