StormTeam 3: Summer Weather to Return First Week of June

Sunday is another below average cloudy rainy day, but this weather is not expected to hold. Temps begin to climb upward Memorial Day Monday, and are set to continue to climb to very peak summer-like conditions through the next week.

MEMORIAL DAY: WARMER, PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

Clouds begin to exit Monday, and with that temps will climb into the low-mid 70s while humidity still remains rather low. A brief line of isolated afternoon showers/storms are possible between 1-6pm, but are not expected to be that strong with what little humidity there is. Stronger storms are possible east into Wisconsin.

THE WEEK AHEAD: INCREASING TEMPS AND HUMIDITY, MOSTLY SUNNY

High temps hold in the mid 70s through Wednesday. Another isolated storm chance arrives on Wednesday. Temps move up into the 80s from Thursday onward. Next weekend will surely feel like summer with temps in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the mid 60s making it feel quite humid. Storm chances are likely somewhere in the upper Midwest for whenever temps cool back down again after this warm stretch.