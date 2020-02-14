StormTeam 3: Strong winds and blowing snow Friday night

Strong winds out of the south Friday afternoon and overnight will make for patchy areas of blowing snow. Potentially reducing visibility and making for some snow drifts in open areas.

A wind advisory is out for both Hancock and Winnebago counties in Iowa, and east of these counties. A winter weather advisory is out for Winnebago county and much of southwestern Minnesota, not for snowfall, but for the shear amount of snow that is blowing around in these open areas. Both advisories expire at midnight.

Sustained winds in parts of Minnesota Friday afternoon were reaching up to 30 mph. Gusts were reaching up to 40mph. Some of these strong winds will work their way eastward over the course of the night. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is already reporting some partially covered roads in Olmsted, Mower, and Fillmore counties due to snow drifts accumulating on roadways.

These strong winds will move out tomorrow morning. They will have brought much warmer air from the south, with Saturday forecast to have high temps in the low to mid 30s.