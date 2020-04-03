StormTeam 3: Strong to severe storms could be possible on Tuesday

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Tuesday will see low pressure moving through the region ahead of a
stronger mid-level trough rolling through the Northern Plains. Will
have to watch this scenario closely as the GFS brings 1.5-2j/kg of
cape into the area by the afternoon hours along with ample bulk
shear. Depending if we can clean out the warm sector of this system,
we could see a few strong to possibly severe storms. Otherwise,
looking mild/warm across the area with model consensus yielding
highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s; some spots may be warmer depending on the winds.
