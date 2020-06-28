StormTeam 3: Strong to severe storms Sunday evening through Monday morning

Chances for severe weather on Sunday evening and early Monday morning have increased overnight. There is now a potential for strong to severe storms across the entire area, with the storm prediction center expanding an area of SLIGHT RISK (2/5) to cover all of Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

Bottom Line:

Potential threats include winds above 60mph, very large hail up to quarter size (with a potential for tennis ball sized hail west of I-35), isolated tornadoes, and even flash flooding overnight as storms become more widespread. Greatest chance for severe weather will be between 9pm-2am along and west of I-35, although severe weather is still possible everywhere.

How this plays out:

A small disturbance in the atmosphere has approached Iowa and Minnesota from the southwest. This took the form of an organized group of showers and storms this morning near Nebraska, but the system has since weakened. However, as temps rise throughout the day, and as the disturbance begins interacting with a warm front across southern Minnesota this afternoon, the system will provide the energy and dynamics favorable for isolated supercell thunderstorms to pop up - strong thunderstorms capable of producing hail and tornadoes.

These isolated storms are possible through around 9pm. After this time, a strengthening low level jet (strong winds from the south) will likely induce a more scattered supercells along and west of I-35. Sometime around Midnight, these storms will become better organized and will line up, with the potential for strong winds and hail as a line of widespread storms works across the region through early Monday.

There are still some question marks in the forecast. How and where these initial isolated storms develop will impact how and where the more widespread overnight storms will play out. Models differ greatly, with some taking widespread storms north into the Twin Cities, completely missing places like Rochester and Charles City. Others take it straight through our area, or even south of our area. These uncertainties are due to very small scale (a few miles or less) interactions that are too small for models to pick up on.

As of 3:15pm, the first thunderstorms were popping up east of I-35. Most of the computer models only captured this to an extent, but none have done it well enough. Scattered storms are possible across the area through 8am Monday morning should widespread weather work through overnight.