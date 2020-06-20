StormTeam 3: All the details: Potentially severe storms Sunday evening

While storms and showers have been seen across the area on Saturday, and will continue to be in some areas near the MS river Saturday evening, all attention turns to another round of storms expected late Father's Day. And this round has the potential to turn severe.

Sunday will start out rather nice. Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70s by noon could make for a great Father's Day brunch. But winds out of the south will continue to feed heat and moisture into the area for storms expected later on that night.

Here is how this system is going to play out.

Overnight Saturday and early Sunday, an upper level low pressure center from the west will move to our southwest over parts of Nebraska. As it moves towards us over the course of Sunday, it will encounter multiple fronts at the surface which will help the system quickly intensify.

By the time low pressure center makes it to the central MN-IA border late Sunday, a warm front and a surface trough draped to the southeast will provide the lift necessary to unleash a sizeable amount of potential storm energy stored in the atmosphere. At this time, wind shear along and west of this front will be favorable for sparking multi-cell thunderstorms and even some supercell thunderstorms. There is also the potential for a peak in wind shear close to the low pressure center, which could provide a small pocket for storms to intensify even further.

Computer models have been in relatively poor agreement on the timing and spacing of this system, which will no doubt play into its evolution. Nonetheless, storms can be expected to start in parts of the area at 7 or 8pm at the earliest, with storms becoming more widespread over the entire area through Midnight. After midnight, gradual weakening can be expected as the system dies out.

The storm prediction center has parts of the area along and west of I-35 - and also including Mower and Dodge counties in Minnesota - under a SLIGHT (2/5) risk for severe weather, while the rest of the area is currently at under a MARGINAL (1/5) risk. I do have to be honest though, it would not surprise me to see this area of slight risk expanded to include the entire area in future updates.

Sunday's system will have multiple avenues to create damage. Threats include large hail, high wind, isolated tornadoes, and prolonged heavy rainfall which could incite localized flooding.



More scattered storms are possible for Monday. The weather will calm down later in the week.

There will surely be updates and some amends to this forecast, so stay weather aware and tuned in to KIMT News 3 for all the updates.