StormTeam 3: Strong storms possible Monday afternoon

It was a very summer-like weekend. That weather changes today with storms.

A cold front will move through the upper Midwest Monday and bring about storms, some of which could even be severe.

As of 8am Monday, the first showers along this cold front were located just west of our area near Algona and Fairmont. These showers will move through the I-35 corridor through around 11am. They are not expected to be particularly strong or severe. That comes later. Expect a few showers here and there around lunch time.

A second more intense line moves through in the afternoon. Starting around 3-4pm along the I-35 corridor and then continuing to move eastward, likely putting it in Rochester around 5pm.

Storms will gradually coalesce into a strong line capable of damaging winds and maybe even a tornado or two in the mix.

Storms move out of the area around 8pm, and cooler drier weather moves in for the rest of the week.