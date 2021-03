Here's a look at some of the peak wind gusts recorded across the area on Monday.

Mason City, IA: 49 mph

Rochester, MN: 48 mph

Charles City, IA: 47 mph

Preston, MN: 45 mph

Dodge Center, MN: 44 mph

Albert Lea, MN: 43 mph

Forest City, IA: 43 mph

Owatonna, MN: 40 mph

Austin, MN: 39 mph

Decorah, IA: 39 mph

Mankato, MN: 39 mph

Winona, MN: 36 mph