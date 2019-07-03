Clear
StormTeam 3: Strong Storms Possible Today But All Eyes on the 4th

We're tracking the potential for some severe weather today with activity continuing through the week

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 4:53 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

I hope you were able to take advantage of our dry Tuesday because we're tracking active weather making a comeback starting this Wednesday afternoon. Models are keeping things relatively scattered and less organized than some of the strong bands of storms we've seen earlier this week, which is good news. That being said, strong storms will still be possible this afternoon and early evening despite the lack of a clear-cut line of development. The majority of the area is sitting under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) chance for severe weather with the biggest threat being that of some strong gusts and heavy rainfall. Hail is also possible but will stay on the smaller side. 

Storm chances don't just end there. Thursday, the July 4th holiday, welcomes back more unsettled weather. Scattered shower and storms will be off and on through the entire day with the highest chances still aiming for the AM and afternoon hours. Although this sounds great for evening firework festivities, we can't count the eggs before they hatch. Some see a higher risk for more rain during the evening hours then others. Exact timing of all the active weather around the entire area remains very difficult to pinpoint. You'll want to keep up with the forecast, especially if you have outdoor plans for the rest of the week!

Tracking on and off showers & storms for the rest of the week
