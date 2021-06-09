Clear

StormTeam 3: Stray rain chances for now, better chance on Friday

This represents the only decent chance of rain in the extended forecast

As temps continue to top out in the 90s with humidity, there will be a chance for stray to isolated pop-up thunderstorms and showers Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. And there's also a much better opportunity for rain on Friday... but that might be it for awhile.

Here is what will happen.

As the sun heats up the surface today and tomorrow, air will rise into large cumulus clouds. Some of these will overachieve and burst into brief small but intense thunderstorms lasting no more than an hour during their entire life cycle. These thunderstorms will be possible after 1pm in the afternoon. Most people will not see rain in their backyards, but a few will. Otherwise its more of the same with mostly sunny skies. Copy and paste the forecast for Thursday, with some of these isolated storms being a bit stronger.

A minor cold front moves through on Friday, and brings with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. This will represent our only decent chance for rain in the extended forecast, because dry air moves in afterword for the weekend and most of next week.

