StormTeam 3: Storms return Tuesday with severe chance

We just can't catch a break huh?

While Monday is set to be nice with temps in the low-mid 80s and mostly sunny skies, Tuesday will be an entirely different story. An approaching cold front on Tuesday will bring us dynamics favorable for storms to kick off, starting as early as midnight Monday and lasting all the way through Tuesday evening. Storms will likely be scattered in nature, with on/off storms throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy weather as the cold front closes in.

Concerning severe chances, as of Sunday evening the storm prediction center has the area set for a MARGINAL RISK (1/5) for severe weather. Monday afternoon will feature greater severe chances to our northwest near the border of Minnesota and the Dakotas. But as the cold front approaches, severe chances increase slightly into Tuesday, when isolated severe storms will be possible.

There is a caveat to this forecast. Very small scale low pressure features are likely to move along the cold front and increase severe chances along their path. When and where exactly these small scale features end up is uncertain, but one of these features in the upper Midwest Tuesday afternoon would greatly increase our chances of seeing severe weather, including the possibility for a tornado or two. We will know more about these small scale risks come Monday.