StormTeam 3: Storms possible into the evening; highest threat of severe weather east

Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the early evening (through 8 PM), mostly along and south of Interstate 90. The main threats include damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Biggest threats will be just east of the viewing area.
If you have outdoor plans later today - pay close attention to the latest forecasts. Be ready to seek shelter inside when storms approach.
