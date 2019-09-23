StormTeam 3: Storms could become severe Tuesday night

High pressure will remain in control for the first day of fall, which will usher in a fantastic day full of sunny skies, light winds and great temps! Clear skies tonight will bring us into a sunny start to Tuesday before a quick shift in the pattern moves through. I'm tracking a system developing to the south that will act as a moisture transport coming into Tuesday afternoon. A quick cold front behind the surge will trigger a potential for severe storms. The entire area sits under a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather development Tuesday night. All forms of severe weather will be possible including isolated tornado development. After the front passes, calm conditions return with sunny skies for Wednesday...however, temperatures will take a big hit. Highs will struggle to make it into the 70s on Wednesday. Our next chance for rain moves in Thursday night and Friday.