StormTeam 3: Storms overnight Thursday into Friday morning

It's been over 4 days of hot and humid weather, but that mini-heatwave is finally coming to a close with a chance for storms.

A stationary front draped across the Minnesota-Iowa border Thursday will provide the focus for storms to fire off across our area overnight Thursday. Temps during the day will rise into the upper 80s and dewpoints to the upper 60s, providing the energy needed for strong storms by the time they arrive overnight.

A few small isolated storms are possible Thursday evening, but the real chance comes when a stronger storm complex will arrive from South Dakota early Friday morning. While the storm system will be weakening as it moves through sometime after midnight, it will still have enough juice to drop some serious rain and put out strong gusty winds. More on/off scattered storms are possible Friday morning after the initial system passes.

There is a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather across the entire Minnesota-Iowa border. Wind and hail are the main threats. Isolated tornadoes are unlikely but possible.

There is some risk for some excessive rainfall accumulations, where rainfall totals could be above 3 inches in isolated cases. This will not be that widespread though, as most of the area likely stands to see half an inch to an inch. There will be plenty of water in the atmosphere by the time storms arrive, so flash flooding will have to be monitored.

After storms Friday morning, the front moves through and leaves us with cooler air for the rest for the week ahead. Highs in the low to mid-70s this weekend.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android