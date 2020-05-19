StormTeam 3: Storm system lags the return of summer by a few days

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Pesky low pressure spinning across the eastern half of the United States is responsibile for keeping the cooler temperatures around a little longer. High temperatures will begin to rise midweek once the low brings the clouds with it to the east. More sunshine and a favorable air mass will send highs into the 70s for the rest of the work week starting tomorrow.
Temps will get into the low to mid 80s for the weekend. Upper-level disturbances have the potential to usher in showers and thunderstorms at times over those warmer days, which may mean an uptick threat for stronger storms.
