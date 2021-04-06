StormTeam 3: Storm chances on the rise into late Tuesday

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY/CLOUDY, STILL WARM, SCATTERED STORMS POSSIBLE

After some early morning storms in parts of the area, highs temps Tuesday will approach the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds across the area. Temperatures will be higher or lower depending on cloud cover during the middle of the day. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible but in no way widespread, and those chances increase overnight and into Wednesday. We will have to watch and see of the stationary front lifts further north than forecast. This would bring the more widespread rain threat overnight north and out of our area. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph. Not a bad day to be outside, but have a rain jacket handy.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE

A cut off low pressure system will push clouds and scattered on/off showers through the area Wednesday and Thursday as high temps drop into the 60s following the system. A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday throughout the day. Temps will still be above average, but nowhere near as warm as this previous weekend. Up to an inch of rain could fall during this time.

INTO THE WEEKEND: SCATTERED RAIN CHANCE CONTINUES, COOLER WITH HIGHS IN 50S/60S

Temps continue to cool a bit on Friday following the system with high temps near 60 degrees or even the mid 50s. Momentarily more sunny skies could still be interrupted by scattered rain chances here and there. Conditions look to hold like this through the Saturday. Skies finally clear on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.