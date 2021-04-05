StormTeam 3: Storm chances on the rise as temps remain high

MONDAY: SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH, BREEZY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY, SPARSE RAIN AND STORMS

After a record warm April 4th, and the 5th warmest Easter on record for Rochester, temps continue with an almost summer-like heat today on Monday. Highs will be towards 80 degrees today. A mix of sun and clouds in the morning will fade to briefly mostly sunny skies this afternoon as winds pick up to 15-20mph out of the south. Isolated showers and even storms are possible today behind a warm front that moved through last night, especially in Northern Iowa as was already being seen in the morning. Bring an umbrella or rain jacket with you today even though you probably won't need it.

A cold front swings through overnight with another chance for spotty showers and storms, some of which could even pose an isolated severe threat for wind and hail. This chance lasts through the early morning hours of Tuesday. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather.

TUESDAY: MORE CLOUDY, STILL WARM, SCATTERED STORMS POSSIBLE

Highs Tuesday will approach the low 70s after the cold front with a mix of sun and clouds across the area. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible but in no way widespread. Another round of overnight showers and storms occurs late Tuesday, which looks to be more widespread across the area. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE

A cut off low pressure system will push clouds and scattered showers through the area Wednesday and Thursday as high temps drop to 60 degrees following the system. Temps will still be above average, but nowhere near as warm as this previous weekend.

INTO THE WEEKEND: MORE SUNSHINE, COOLER WITH HIGHS NEAR 60 DEGREES

Skies clear a bit on Friday following the system with high temps near 60 degrees. Conditions look to hold like this through the weekend, making for a very typical and comfortable April weekend to get outside.