StormTeam 3: Storm chances late Monday/Tuesday

We begin the workweek with another hot and humid day Monday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 80 and dew points in the 60s. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but may grow into scattered storms during the evening and early overnight hours. A cold front approaches the area between 8pm and 2am with these storm chances.

We'll see another chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday particularly to the SE, along with breezy and warm conditions as highs reach the middle 80s. A cold front will be moving through the region by the middle of the week, cooling temperatures down quite a bit. Highs will be near 70s on a sunny Wednesday, and with clouds and showers around Thursday, temperatures will remain in the 50s. We'll see those temperatures rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Memorial Day Weekend.