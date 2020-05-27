StormTeam 3: Tuesday's Storm Reports

Tuesday evening was a busy one across the area as strong storms and even a few tornado warnings moved through. Powerful wind gusts, damaging at times, were the dominant threat and the local storm reports are here to prove it. Several funnel clouds were spotted across the area with a confirmed tornado touch-down just south of us. For Wednesday, conditions will be calmer and the threat for any severe weather has diminished. That being said, there still remains a chance for showers and storms during the overnight hours. Some could be waking up to light to heavy rain with a few claps of thunder.