StormTeam 3: Storm Chances Increasing For Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather, as a few storms may become strong enough to produce some hail and heavy rainfall. Those who see thunderstorms could pick up over one inch of rainfall through Wednesday. Stay with KIMT News 3 for more updates on Tuesday's storm potential.
Tracking the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 5:07 PM
