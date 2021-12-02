StormTeam 3: Still need to decorate for the holidays? Another mild day is on tap Friday

We've got another mild day in store for Friday! Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 40s, with a few reaching the 50-degree mark during the afternoon. Should be a great day to put up some holiday decor if you haven't done so already. Friday will be the warmest day of the next 7, and it looks to get rather cold next week.
High temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above average
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 8:05 PM
