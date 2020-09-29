StormTeam 3: Staying below average to begin October

Looking for a chance to get outside? The good news is that mostly sunny skies are in store for late Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will rise into the low to mid-60s Tuesday, and towards 60 degrees on Wednesday.

This doesn't last too long though, more cold air will arrive behind a cold front Wednesday, driving strong NW winds Wednesday at up to 20mph! Temps take a dive from Thursday onwards through the weekend, with several overnight low temps in the 30s! Watch for frost developing Thursday night and Friday morning as raw temps sit just above the freezing point.

