StormTeam 3: Starting off a cloudy Tuesday with fog

Tuesday is starting out with some fog in spots as temps have cooled into the upper 20s. Be aware of possible dense patches and even some icing.

Temps will now gradually warm above freezing for the next week after yesterday's snow. Today will feel like another winter day with highs in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies. But hey that's still above freezing. There will be a slight and variable chance for light snow and freezing rain tonight with a small passing disturbance, and Wednesday through Thursday as strong storms pass to our south.

The sun starts to come out Thursday when high temps reach near 50. We are mostly sunny and in the mid 50s by Saturday. Rain showers are looking increasingly likely sometime early next week between Sunday and Tuesday. Most of the snow should melt once these showers roll through.