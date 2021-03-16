StormTeam 3: St. Patrick's Day Forecast

We'll continue to see more snow melting heading into St. Patrick's Day. It will be rather cloudy throughout the day, but some sunshine is expected by late afternoon. Temperatures should top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s for highs.
St. Patrick's Day is looking slightly warmer, as highs top out near 40.
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 8:48 PM
