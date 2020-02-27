Clear
StormTeam 3: Spring may not be far away

Highs could soar above normal next week

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 3:43 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The jet stream flow could turn to a positive as spring may not be far away.  Highs are expected to jump into the 40s this weekend.  Temperatures may get even warmer if the models stay the way they're predicting.  Stay tuned for a mild early March! 

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
