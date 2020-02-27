Photo Gallery 1 Images
The jet stream flow could turn to a positive as spring may not be far away. Highs are expected to jump into the 40s this weekend. Temperatures may get even warmer if the models stay the way they're predicting. Stay tuned for a mild early March!
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Spring may not be far away
- StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
- SAW: Spring sports rewind
- StormTeam 3: Rainy week ahead
- StormTeam 3: Show Your Stripes
- StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances
- StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey
- StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain
- StormTeam 3: Rain returning Saturday
- StormTeam 3: 2019-2020 Winter Outlook
Scroll for more content...