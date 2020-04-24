StormTeam 3: Spring-like weekend ahead with sunshine

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The rest of today will be partly sunny, with small rain chances returning Saturday. Sunday looks dry. Temps will be seasonal for this time of year. Widespread rain looks likely for Monday and Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms possible.
