StormTeam 3: Spring Showers Next Week to Help Dry Conditions

The first day of Spring is Saturday with the occurrence of the Spring Equinox. And we will thankfully see some needed rainfall to start to the season next week.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: SUNNY, DRY, ABOVE AVERAGE, A BIT BREEZY

Friday and Saturday will both be completely sunny as high pressure sits over the central part of the northern US. With all this sun, and winds increasingly out of the south, high temps will bump up to around 50 degrees Friday and the mid 50s Saturday. Most if not all of the snow should be gone by Friday evening, with only some select piles of snow surviving through the weekend. Dry conditions Saturday with dew points in the 20s and 30s will combine with winds gusting out of the south 20-30mph to make for an increased fire risk as grass and shrubbery is exposed after the snow has melted away.

Sunday will be even warmer and windier day with a high of 60 degrees as winds pick up even more out of the south. Clouds increase as the day goes on thanks to incoming cooler air, which will begin our chances for rain late Sunday.

And a side note, the Spring Equinox occurs Saturday at 4:37AM. This marks the exact point when all points on Earth - from the north pole to the equator and back to the south pole, all receive the same equal amount of daytime and nighttime at 12 hours each. This marks the astronomical start to Spring.

NEXT WEEK: RAIN

Cooler air pushing in late Sunday will spur chances for rain through Monday. These chances increase even more Tuesday as low pressure air gets caught up in the mix and begins to wrap into a winter storm. We perhaps thankfully will not see the snowy side of this storm but the rainy side. Rain chances continue through Wednesday evening when the storm moves out of our area.

Total rain accumulation during this time frame has the potential to be 1 to 2 inches, and even 3 inches as an upper bound in isolated spots. This would help alleviate dry conditions across the Upper Midwest. The US Drought Monitor has Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa under "Abnormally Dry Conditions" - a level 1/5 drought designation. (It's actually a level 0/4 designation as the US Drought Monitor does not classify abnormally dry as a drought, but rather just a simpler term for a running a bit dry). The amount simulated below from one computer model shows one possible outcome. Exactly how much rian is still uncertain, but we are certain that early next week will provide a substantial amount of rainfall regardless of the exact amount.

The amount of accumulated precipitation in both Rochester and Mason City has actually been pretty normal since the start of 2021. The dry conditions are actually due to less than average rainfall received in November, and even October and December to an extent, before snow covered the ground.

Temperatures next week will drop from the 50s to the 40s between Monday and Wednesday as cooler air pushes in, but it looks likely we see a rebound back into the 50s by the end of next week.