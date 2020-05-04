StormTeam 3: Spotty showers tonight and Tuesday

Welp. I hope you got outside this weekend. Temperatures are about to dip below normal for the next week or two, and we have spotty showers in store Monday night and Tuesday.

A shortwave disturbance from the west moves over Minnesota tonight, and will create increasing clouds throughout the day Monday over the entire area. Spotty showers will be possible late Monday, and continue into midday Tuesday.

This system does not appear to be as energetic as models have been suggesting these past few days. A lot of the energy is being stolen by another low pressure system that will form in eastern Iowa Monday night.

For at least the next week, and likely next two weeks, the upper level pattern is shifting into cold mode for the Midwest and east coast. We will be watching for overnight frost during this period, with already Thursday and Friday nights posing a risk.