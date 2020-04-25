Clear

StormTeam 3: Spotty Spring Showers for the next few days

It will still be fairly sunny outside despite the occasional shower

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 4:22 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Amid sunny skies and rising temps, we will also get a continued chance for spotty showers for the next several days. Most of these showers will occur during the afternoon hours.

Over the weekend, an upper level trough in the atmosphere will be moving through the upper Midwest. This will provide continued instability in the atmosphere. Combined with the hot morning sun, and there will be enough energy to develop spotty cumulus clouds across the region. Some of these will grow to the point at which they will briefly rain. The strongest of these clouds will turn into small thunderstorms. 

This activity was prevalent across the area Saturday afternoon, but stronger showers and storms are closer towards southwestern and south-central Minnesota. North Iowa was also receiving some of these showers. Rain is expected to cease with the setting sun as the available energy is used up.

Sunday will be a day much like Saturday, with a sunny morning building up to an afternoon with scattered showers. Most of these showers will now be confined to the east as the upper level trough slowly moves through.

A much larger disturbance in the atmosphere movers in early this week, and will allow for continued showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

