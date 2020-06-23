StormTeam 3: Spotty Showers, mild temps, today

Trying to get outside later Tuesday afternoon for some sunshine? Well the good news is that it will be there, but don't be surprised if you step outside seeing sunshine and end up in the middle of a brief rain shower.

Air in the middle layers of the atmosphere will run cooler than average the next two days. This will allow for some weak and spotty showers to bubble up over the course of the day.

Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will build gradually towards noon. Clouds will begin to gradually rain out after this time. These brief showers will be very spotty, weak, and not widespread. This is really just like a pot of boiling water bubbling up in random places, but instead of bubbles its weak showers. There is a slim chance that one of these showers could develop into a weak thunderstorm towards the evening hours.

This same pattern holds for the most part through Wednesday