StormTeam 3: Sporadic Showers/Storms Friday After Deluge Over Night

Strong soaking storms ignited overnight across most of the area with a great amount of rain. While the rain has become a bit less steady and widespread this morning, we will still see more sporadic showers and storms throughout the day.

Storms will continue to fire along a warm front this morning which has been straddling our area since yesterday. These storms will be sporadic meaning that they will be in and out with breaks in between. These sporadic showers and storms last through early this afternoon before gradual clearing takes over.

The warm front is set to lift a bit north by this evening and overnight. This will bring with it the chance for where storms will occur at this time. This means that storms for North Iowa this evening are unlikely, but much more likely in Minnesota and especially more likely north of US-14.

There will be a chance for severe weather this afternoon and evening if sun shines between these sporadic storms. This would add more energy to the system and make for stronger storms capable of strong winds and low chance for tornadoes. There are signs of thinning clouds already in parts of North Iowa. If the clouds remain steady all day long, then severe weather is unlikely.

We are still compiling rainfall reports. How much rain have you seen where you are? Let us know in an email or facebook message what your rain gauge says.