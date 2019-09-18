StormTeam 3: Some stronger storms, rain for whole area

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Another round of rain is expected later tonight and early Thursday. We'll have to keep an eye out for scattered heavy rainfall and minor flooding with the ingredients in the atmosphere. The temperatures along with the humidity stays high as the daytime numbers will continue into the low 80s on Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers and storms will be in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Some stronger storms may redevelop on Friday night and early Saturday with cooler temperatures on the way. Highs slips back closer to average into the weekend and early next week. It looks dry for Sunday through Tuesday!
Tonight: Rain and storms redeveloping
Lows: Mid 60s
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Storms early, then mostly cloudy
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Slight chance with clouds
Lows: Mid 60s
Winds: SW 5-10
