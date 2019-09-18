StormTeam 3: Some stronger storms, rain for whole area

Another round of rain is expected later tonight and early Thursday. We'll have to keep an eye out for scattered heavy rainfall and minor flooding with the ingredients in the atmosphere. The temperatures along with the humidity stays high as the daytime numbers will continue into the low 80s on Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers and storms will be in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Some stronger storms may redevelop on Friday night and early Saturday with cooler temperatures on the way. Highs slips back closer to average into the weekend and early next week. It looks dry for Sunday through Tuesday!

Tonight: Rain and storms redeveloping

Lows: Mid 60s

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Storms early, then mostly cloudy

Highs: Low 80s

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance with clouds

Lows: Mid 60s

Winds: SW 5-10