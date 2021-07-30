StormTeam 3: Some rain expected through the smoke Friday

Smoke has obstructed our vision, and also our forecast.

While the smoke hangs around for Friday, we are also now seeing rising chances for rain showers across the area with a disturbance moving in from the west. Odds are good that you see some rain today no matter where you are. It's not going to be enough to help out are drought in a serious way, but its nice to get something because next week looks totally dry.

A cooler and occasionally rainy day awaits if you are heading outside. Rain chances are best in the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible Saturday afternoon as well. Smoke likely hangs around through most of the weekend. An air quality alert remains in place Friday. It could be extended.