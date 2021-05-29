StormTeam 3: Some Sunday showers before warmer weather

After a pleasant dry Saturday with sunny skies, the weather is about to charge up for a blast into the upper 80s in a weeks time.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, COOLER, CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS

Increasing clouds late Saturday will keep low temps in the mid to upper 40s for the night. Temps slightly rebound only to around 60 degrees on a cloudy Sunday. Scattered rain showers are expected during the day, with about a 50% chance of seeing rain if you stood outside all day. Little rain accumulation is expected.

MEMORIAL DAY: WARMER, PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

Clouds begin to exit Monday, and with that temps will climb into the low 70s while humidity still remains rather low. Isolated afternoon showers/storms are possible, but are not expected to be that strong with what little humidity there is.

THE WEEK AHEAD: INCREASING TEMPS AND HUMIDITY, MOSTLY SUNNY

High temps hold in the mid 70s through Wednesday. Another isolated storm chance arrives on Wednesday. Temps move up into the 80s from Thursday onward. Next weekend will surely feel like summer with temps in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the mid 60s making it feel quite humid. Storm chances are likely somewhere in the upper Midwest for whenever temps cool back down again after this warm stretch.