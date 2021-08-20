StormTeam 3: Some Rainfall Expected Later Friday Evening As Storms Roll Through

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area later this evening into tonight. While most amounts will be on the lighter side, some locations could pick up around one inch of rainfall as some heavier thunderstorms move through. If we don't see much rainfall tonight, we've got more chances in the 7-day forecast.
Showers and storms will move in late this evening.
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 5:58 PM
