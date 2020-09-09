StormTeam 3: Soggy weather continues, warm up for next week

Wednesday will be almost identical to Tuesday. Cold, rainy, cloudy... you get the idea.

Temperatures Wednesday will not rise above 50 degrees as winds out of the north continue to funnel in more cooler air. Rain will be on and off throughout the day just like Tuesday. This soggy weather lasts through Thursday morning.

Temps gradually begin to warm on Thursday afternoon into the upper 50s as a small area of high pressure moves in, which could even make for a brief appearance of the sun sometime late Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through Saturday. A cyclone moves into the upper Midwest from the mountains late Friday through early Saturday and will bring with it warming temps and a chance for scattered storms overnight. After it passes, high pressure moves in for next week as skies clear and temps warm into the mid 70s.

