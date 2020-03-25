StormTeam 3: Soggy conditions for end of the week

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The soggy weather pattern may continue on and off the rest of the week. Rain chances with thunder and a mix will last into Wednesday night, then subside with a cloudy sky on Thursday. Increasing rain threats move in for Thursday night and Friday night into Saturday. Watch for minor isolated flooding if rain totals exceed more than an inch. Highs remain mild in the 40s and 50s.
