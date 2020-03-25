Clear
StormTeam 3: Soggy conditions for end of the week

A few more rounds of rain

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The soggy weather pattern may continue on and off the rest of the week.  Rain chances with thunder and a mix will last into Wednesday night, then subside with a cloudy sky on Thursday.  Increasing rain threats move in for Thursday night and Friday night into Saturday.  Watch for minor isolated flooding if rain totals exceed more than an inch.  Highs remain mild in the 40s and 50s. 

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

