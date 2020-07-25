StormTeam 3: Soggy Sunday in Store for Most, Cool Down Coming

Saturday certainly lived up to its "sauna-like" expectations today. All areas were under a heat advisory and Mason City reached 91 degrees (it felt like 101!) A very muggy night can be expected as we head into Sunday, staying in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The second half of the weekend brings a slow moving cold front in from the west, prompting rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. With the mostly cloudy skies that will work their way in during the morning hours, afternoon highs will *only* reach the mid 80s, although it will stay very humid, and the severe threat should be relatively limited. We are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather, with the primary threat being damaging winds. Heavy rainfall/flooding will be something we'll be tracking with how slow the front will be moving through.

The front should make its way out of the area around sunset, leaving a mostly clear night and temperatures falling all the way to the upper 50s in some spots.

This week looks very quiet with no significant rain chances until at least later in the week or even the weekend. Temperatures will stay very seasonable; in the low 80s.