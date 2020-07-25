Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

StormTeam 3: Soggy Sunday in Store for Most, Cool Down Coming

After a muggy and hot start to the weekend, Sunday looks wet and will provide a big cool down for the start of the work week.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 9:29 PM
Posted By: Dave Downey

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Saturday certainly lived up to its "sauna-like" expectations today. All areas were under a heat advisory and Mason City reached 91 degrees (it felt like 101!) A very muggy night can be expected as we head into Sunday, staying in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The second half of the weekend brings a slow moving cold front in from the west, prompting rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. With the mostly cloudy skies that will work their way in during the morning hours, afternoon highs will *only* reach the mid 80s, although it will stay very humid, and the severe threat should be relatively limited. We are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather, with the primary threat being damaging winds. Heavy rainfall/flooding will be something we'll be tracking with how slow the front will be moving through.

The front should make its way out of the area around sunset, leaving a mostly clear night and temperatures falling all the way to the upper 50s in some spots. 

This week looks very quiet with no significant rain chances until at least later in the week or even the weekend. Temperatures will stay very seasonable; in the low 80s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49488

Reported Deaths: 1606
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15810805
Ramsey6070253
Dakota3324102
Anoka2903111
Stearns269519
Nobles17216
Washington159741
Olmsted148721
Scott111910
Mower10292
Rice9348
Blue Earth7353
Clay69239
Wright6754
Carver6392
Kandiyohi6331
Sherburne4905
Todd4072
Lyon3933
Freeborn3331
St. Louis30817
Steele3011
Watonwan2860
Benton2783
Nicollet25213
Winona19716
Martin1925
Le Sueur1681
Cottonwood1550
Goodhue1558
Crow Wing15212
Otter Tail1451
Unassigned14240
Chisago1411
Pipestone1286
Beltrami1220
Pine1210
Dodge1180
McLeod1150
Itasca11412
Carlton1110
Douglas1100
Murray1101
Waseca1070
Polk1053
Isanti970
Becker960
Chippewa871
Meeker782
Morrison741
Faribault730
Sibley732
Brown672
Wabasha640
Jackson610
Pennington601
Fillmore530
Lincoln510
Mille Lacs503
Koochiching493
Rock490
Swift471
Renville454
Yellow Medicine390
Cass352
Grant351
Roseau340
Houston330
Pope310
Norman280
Redwood280
Marshall250
Aitkin240
Wilkin233
Kanabec221
Big Stone200
Wadena200
Mahnomen171
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Hubbard130
Lake130
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 41324

Reported Deaths: 825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8906191
Woodbury352547
Black Hawk280561
Buena Vista177312
Linn175487
Johnson172010
Dallas163734
Scott143411
Dubuque132426
Marshall127722
Story102611
Pottawattamie101618
Wapello77731
Muscatine75646
Crawford6893
Webster5785
Sioux5551
Tama51729
Cerro Gordo50916
Warren4421
Wright4261
Jasper42422
Plymouth4066
Louisa37413
Dickinson3554
Washington2769
Hamilton2151
Boone2101
Clinton2092
Clay1641
Franklin1633
Carroll1611
Clarke1583
Bremer1577
Allamakee1444
Emmet1381
Mahaska13117
Shelby1290
Des Moines1272
Marion1270
Hardin1240
Poweshiek1218
Guthrie1155
Jackson1130
Pocahontas1111
Benton1061
Cedar1061
Jones1061
Henry1033
Hancock982
Floyd962
Cherokee941
Butler892
Buchanan871
Lyon870
Taylor870
Monona850
Madison832
Harrison780
Sac760
Clayton743
Delaware741
Osceola740
Humboldt731
Calhoun722
Kossuth720
Mitchell720
Iowa711
Lee702
Fayette690
Jefferson690
Winneshiek671
Mills660
Grundy641
Winnebago640
Monroe637
Palo Alto620
Union611
Davis481
Worth470
Howard450
Chickasaw440
Page410
Lucas394
Greene370
Cass350
Appanoose343
Montgomery302
Ida270
Keokuk271
Audubon241
Fremont220
Van Buren221
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne131
Adams120
Unassigned30
Rochester
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Heat persists for one more day before a cold front sweeps through, bringing rounds of showers and storms Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota mask mandate takes effect Saturday

Image

Dave's 10p Weather 7-25

Image

First Responders EMT Motorcycle Ride

Image

Dave's 6p Weather 7-25

Image

Hovland commits to St. Cloud State

Image

Vaught named NIACC women's coach

Image

Dave's 10p Weather 7-24

Image

The nuances of distance learning

Image

Newman baseball starts title defense Saturday

Image

First-time gun purchases are on the rise

Community Events