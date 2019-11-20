Clear

StormTeam 3: Soaking rain expected overnight

Rain overnight, smaller chances of a wintry mix Thursday

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The dense fog has lifted and some sun is peeking out of the clouds. This is ahead of the next storm system that drives in overnight and Thursday. Rain will pick up closer to midnight tonight and run until before noon on Thursday. Breezes pick up with winds around 35 mph by tomorrow. That's due to a front that will send temperatures crashing during the day on Thursday, starting around 40 and falling into the 20s. Any precipitation leftover on Thursday morning may have a chance to switch to a wintry mix or snow. Very little or no accumulation is expected. High pressure tracks into the area for the end of the week and weekend. Get ready for sunshine and nice weather with highs above average in the 40s. Keep an eye out for next week as a strong fall storm barrels into the Midwest which could bring rain and snow.

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
More rain arrives tonight and into Thursday morning
