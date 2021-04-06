StormTeam 3: Soaking Rains Expected In The Coming Days

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday morning, with continued scattered shower chances on Friday and Saturday. Most of the area will receive over 0.50" of rainfall through Friday, and some may even pick up over 1".
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the course of the next few days
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 6:45 PM
