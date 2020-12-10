StormTeam 3: Snowstorm Stays to Our South

A storm system will be moving into the Midwest on Friday, bringing rain and snow with it. Parts of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois may receive several inches of snow accumulation, but this system will mostly avoid our area. It's possible that areas from Mason City to Charles City to Decorah may see some light snow Friday afternoon and evening, but accumulations would be less than one inch, if anything at all. The further southeast you go towards Waterloo, IA, or Madison, WI, that's where you'll encounter more of the snow with this storm. The thing that is certain with this storm for us is that colder air will be settling in behind it, as we'll see highs back down in the 30s through the 7 day forecast.