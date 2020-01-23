Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals updates

Totals ranging from 2-5"

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 3:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Low pressure has dropped 2-5" around the area.  Another inch is possible through Friday; expect a quieter weekend ahead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron high school grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another smattering of snow before the weekend

Image

SAW: Taylor DeFrang from Dover-Eyota

Image

Twins Winter Caravan stops in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/22

Image

One-on-one with Joe Biden

Image

Biden talks foreign policy

Image

The future of Rochester Public Library

Image

Ramp 6: What's next?

Community Events