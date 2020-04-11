Clear
StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals updated for messy Easter Sunday

Check to see how much snow your city could see

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 11:21 AM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:28 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

As the storm draws closer, our forecast is getting better and better. With this comes an update to snowfall totals.

You may or may not like this depending on where in the area you are.

For Rochester and parts of Southeastern Minnesota, totals have increased. It does appear that a narrow band of snow is likely to set up over an area around Olmsted county Sunday, and this could push totals close to a foot by the time you wake up on Monday.

For North Iowa, totals haven't changed much or they have decreased. Some of our high resolution (more detailed) computer models indicate that the divide between where the serious snow and where the light snow falls will be stark. Most of the serious snow does look to fall in Minnesota. But even a tiny shift could mean the difference between 2 inches and 8 inches. And regardless of all this, Forest City will likely still get a decent pile.

Snow will begin in parts of SE Minnesota early Sunday around 6-9am. At this time, it will be raining across most of Northern Iowa. Precipitation will gradually increase throughout the day, and rain will switch over to snow in Iowa sometime in the early-mid afternoon. Snow will not stop, especially in Minnesota, until early Monday morning.

Travel conditions will deteriorate fast as snow piles up and decent winds out of the north at up to 30mph begin blowing that snow around. Power outages are not out of the question either.

A winter storm watch will go into effect for the majority of the area beginning 7am Sunday.

We are continuing to track this storm.

Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
