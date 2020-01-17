Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update; more snow coming

Several inches of snow

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 8:35 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 8:37 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The winter storm continues to batter the viewing area dropping 3-5" of snowfall so far.  More is expected into Saturday morning along with light accumulation.  Winds will crank up into the 30-40 mph range for Saturday causing blowing and drifting. 

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Winter Storm Warning
