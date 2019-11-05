Clear
StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update, more possible

Totals could range between 2"-4", isolated higher amounts

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 8:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Snow is likely to develop late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning.  Slightly higher amounts are possible along the Minnesota and Iowa border, right along the I-90 corridor.  That swath of snowfall could exceed 5" in some locations.  Most areas will see 2"-4" when all said and done.  

Be weather aware and give yourself plenty of extra time in the morning for the commute.  Watch Wednesday morning on Daybreak for school closings. 

