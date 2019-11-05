StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update, more possible

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Snow is likely to develop late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning. Slightly higher amounts are possible along the Minnesota and Iowa border, right along the I-90 corridor. That swath of snowfall could exceed 5" in some locations. Most areas will see 2"-4" when all said and done.
Be weather aware and give yourself plenty of extra time in the morning for the commute. Watch Wednesday morning on Daybreak for school closings.
