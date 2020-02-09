As of 9 am, the totals have climbed quickly in southern MN where some spots are approaching 10". There will be snow showers possible the rest of the morning and early parts of the afternoon. Roads are snow-covered and hazardous; driving is not recommended.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals updates
- StormTeam 3: Friday night snowfall totals
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update with more possible
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update; more snow coming
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update (as of 9 am)
- StormTeam3: Tracking snowfall totals overnight Monday
- StormTeam 3: An updated snowfall forecast for Sunday
- Snowfall totals reach 17.5 inches in massive March storm
- StormTeam 3: Who has the best chances for snowfall?
- StormTeam 3: First snowfall chances of the season tonight
Scroll for more content...