Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update (as of 9 am)

Southern MN hit the hardest

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

As of 9 am, the totals have climbed quickly in southern MN where some spots are approaching 10".  There will be snow showers possible the rest of the morning and early parts of the afternoon.  Roads are snow-covered and hazardous; driving is not recommended.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Image

Mayo knocks off crosstown rival John Marshall

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/7

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Community Events