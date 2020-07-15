StormTeam 3: A scorching Saturday in store

Wednesday bought the first below average day we have had in the upper Midwest in this month of July, with high temps only making it into the mid to upper 70s and cloudy skies. But these cool temps don't last long at all. Winds will flow back out of the south through Saturday afternoon, ushering in warmer and warmer temps and more and more humidity. The heat peaks Saturday afternoon, with raw temps reaching to the mid 90s, and dew points reaching towards the mid 70s.

Together, the temperature and dew point will push the heat index - what it feels like outside - to 100+ degrees. These are potentially dangerous conditions, where a heat advisory would surely be issued by the National Weather Service of this verifies. It will also be mostly sunny Saturday, only adding to the heat.

We are continuing to track this scorching Saturday.